CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini were down at the half but their second half defense gave them the momentum they needed.
Illinois would surge into the lead and cruise to a 69-60 win over Rutgers.
The Illini are now 7-0 against the Scarlett Knights in Champaign.
Rutgers hit a three-pointer with 15:41 in the second half. Rutgers wouldn't score another field goal until the 5:02 mark. That's over 10 minutes without a field goal.
Illinois went from down 45-39 to being up 60-47 during that stretch.
The Illini were led by Coleman Hawkins who scored 18 points.
Both Dain Dainja and Terrence Shannon Jr. added 15 points.
Illinois will now gear up for Tuesday's road matchup with Penn State.
