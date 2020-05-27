ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) -- Makail Stanley's matriculation means one thing: the rest of the Lincoln Prairie Conference just let out one big exhale.
Reason: No more Stanley brothers.
From Malik to Makhi to 2020 graduate Makail, playing Argenta-Oreana over the past four-plus years was not a lot of fun thanks to the explosive trio, who was a threat in multiple sports.
Makail's journey took him to football, where he averaged cartoonish numbers as a running back/receiver/linebacker. It took him to track, where he placed at State. And it took him to wrestling, where -- surprise, surprise -- he also was a State qualifier.
Now Makail's next journey begins: finding a college home, one where he can not only compete but also study either pre-medicine with hopes of becoming a nurse practitioner. He is also considering studying criminal justice.
