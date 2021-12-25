TUSCOLA, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Colton Rahn is a seventh grade student at East Prairie Middle School in Tuscola, IL. He's a basketball player, he's a sports fan, and maybe even the Illini's biggest fan. He also has cerebral palsy, but that doesn't define who he is.
For Rahn, playing basketball does more than just satisfy a love that he has.
It has two other purposes. For one, it allows him to feel close to Illini players, new and old, who have inspired him to become better and more involved in the game.
The other purpose, is to allow him to inspire others who have cerebral palsy so that they too can feel like they can accomplish anything they set their minds to.
