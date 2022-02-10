MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- Seven Mt. Zion student-athletes are heading to the next level.
Today, the Braves signed to compete in college athletics.
Ryne Buttz - University of Indianapolis, Football
Josh England - Missouri Science & Technology, Football
Christian Keyhea - Illinois State, Football
Sierra Hiser - Blackburn College, Softball
Lauren Waller - Kankakee Community College, Softball
Brent Hansen - Quincy University, Golf
Madison Inman - Evangel University, Track
