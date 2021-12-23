DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Becoming a national champion in a sport could take a lifetime of preparation and practice.
Or it could just take a couple of years as is the case with Eisenhower High School graduate and current Dartmouth Rugby senior Seven Sassano.
From her first tackle in rugby, she was hooked on the sport, and she is good at her craft.
In high school, Sassano was a basketball star, especially when it came to getting rebounds and boxing out.
Now, her focus has been getting better at Rugby and trying to get others in the Midwest into the sports that is growing in popularity on the east and west coasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.