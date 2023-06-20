DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Tuesday Millikin softball held two different camps. In the afternoon the Big Blue held its' Elite camp where girls from all over came to run drills and learn what Big Blue softball is all about.
Co-head Coach Whitney Sowers said their summer camps allow them to see some talent they may not see during the season.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.