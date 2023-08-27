Several football games played Saturday after weather played a factor part 1

(WAND) -- Mother nature played a factor in week one of high school football games. Some pushed to Saturday due to the hot temperatures others tried to play Friday night but got postponed due to rain and lightening.

Danville 12, Glenwood 14 FINAL

Normal U. 35 , Springfield 18 FINAL

Lincoln 41, Lanphier 8 FINAL

Clinton 43, Tremont 6 FINAL

Warrensburg-Latham 7, Tri-Valley 35 FINAL

El Paso-Gridley 49, Meridian 20 FINAL

Southeast 0, MacArthur 50 FINAL

