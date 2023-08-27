(WAND) -- Mother nature played a factor in week one of high school football games. Some pushed to Saturday due to the hot temperatures others tried to play Friday night but got postponed due to rain and lightening.
Danville 12, Glenwood 14 FINAL
Normal U. 35 , Springfield 18 FINAL
Lincoln 41, Lanphier 8 FINAL
Clinton 43, Tremont 6 FINAL
Warrensburg-Latham 7, Tri-Valley 35 FINAL
El Paso-Gridley 49, Meridian 20 FINAL
Southeast 0, MacArthur 50 FINAL
