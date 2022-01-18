CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Illini football players are deciding to declare for the NFL Draft or come back for another season.
Recently, three Illinois players announced they were coming back to Champaign.
Tight ends Luke Ford and Michael Marchese plus defensive lineman Jamal Woods!
He had 12 tackles in 10 games played.
Marchese was named academic All-Big Ten and had two catches for 30 yards, while Ford had 15 receptions for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.