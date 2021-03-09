Several Illini earn honors both national and from the Big Ten

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- There's no question that the Illini have had some players excel at a high-level this season.
Now, four Illinois players are getting recognize for their play.
We start with Ayo Dosunmu. He averaged 20.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game and today Dosunmu was named a unanimous-first team All-American. Also, Ayo is a unanimous selection for first-team All-Big Ten.
Now to Kofi Cockburn. He earned second-team All-America honors and was a first-team All-Big Ten. Cockburn shot 66% this season and averaged 17.3 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
We continue on. Freshman Andre Curbelo received the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honor and was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. He averaged 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.
Last but certainly not least is senior Trent Frazier. He was named All-Big Ten honorable mention and earned a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive Team.
