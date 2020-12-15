Several Illini football players earn All-Big Ten honors

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini football team is gearing up for Saturday's game against Penn State.
Although the team sits at 2-5, several Illini players are earning All-Big Ten honors.
All-Big Ten Offensive Honors
OG - Kendrick Green (first team media and coaches, Illini's first offensive player named to First Team All-Big Ten since A.J. Jenkins in 2011)
RB - Chase Brown (third team media / honorable mention by coaches, 510 yards and two touchdowns on 91 carries)
RB - Mike Epstein (honorable mention by media and coaches, 61 carries for 360 yards, four total touchdowns)
C - Doug Kramer (honorable mention by media and coaches, was a captain for the second straight year)
LT - Vedarian Lowe (honorable mention by media and coaches, has made 33 consecutive starts)
