A bunch of local high school athletes took the next step in their athletic and academic futures today by signing their letter of intent to play at the next level.
Here is a list of the athletes.
EISENHOWER HIGH SCHOOL
Essence Richardson (Culver-Stockton College - Basketball)
Kerrigan Bovyn (Millikin - Soccer)
MT. ZION HIGH SCHOOL
Derek Austin (Millikin - Soccer)
Brock Kennell (Illinois College - Soccer)
Logan Shumaker (Illinois Wesleyan - Soccer)
Brenna Frommelt (University of Southern Indiana - Soccer)
Bria Weirman (Lindenwood - Soccer)
Emily Cole (UIS - Volleyball)
Morgan Pilate (University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Track)
Mackenzie Shumate (UIS - Golf)
Bryson Bartels (Monmouth - Football)
Chad Deaton (Monmouth - Football)
Drew London (Murray State - Football)
Reid McNeill (Augustana - Football and Track)
Jonathan Oliger (Rose-Hulman - Football and Baseball)
Ashton Summers (Monmouth - Football)
TEUTOPOLIS HIGH SCHOOL
Jordan Hardiek (Olney Central College - Basketball)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.