Central Illinois is loaded with talent and today proved it.

Find out which local student-athletes are continuing their athletic careers at the next level.

Anna Enlow (Meridian) - Millikin softball

Emily White (Sullivan) - Millikin women's basketball

Parker Wolfe (Effingham) - Illinois Wesleyan men's basketball

Jatron Bevly (SHG) - Northern Michigan football

Darian Miller (SHG) - Lake Forest College football

Ben Deaner (SHG) - Illinois Wesleyan football

Nik Espejo (SHG) - Illinois Wesleyan football

Mason Clem (SHG) - Ohio University wrestling

