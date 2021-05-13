Central Illinois is loaded with talent and today proved it.
Find out which local student-athletes are continuing their athletic careers at the next level.
Anna Enlow (Meridian) - Millikin softball
Emily White (Sullivan) - Millikin women's basketball
Parker Wolfe (Effingham) - Illinois Wesleyan men's basketball
Jatron Bevly (SHG) - Northern Michigan football
Darian Miller (SHG) - Lake Forest College football
Ben Deaner (SHG) - Illinois Wesleyan football
Nik Espejo (SHG) - Illinois Wesleyan football
Mason Clem (SHG) - Ohio University wrestling
