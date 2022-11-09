(WAND) -- Several local student-athletes are signed to compete at the next level.
Find out where each individual is headed.
Avaleena Stewart - Quincy University (Volleyball)
Addison Voorhees - University of Missouri St. Louis (Volleyball)
Lydia Trump - McKendree University (Track)
Molly Besser - Danville Area Community College (Softball)
Anna Cox - Southwestern Illinois College (Softball)
Kennedy Highley - Southwestern Illinois College (Softball)
