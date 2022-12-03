SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Games were happening from 10:30 AM to right around 9:00 PM at the BOS Center in Springfield.
Several local teams were matched up in Showcase Saturday. Check out the scores and highlights here.
Glenwood 56, Rochester 46
Jacksonville 55, Eisenhower 49
MacArthur 66, U-High 42
Southeast 47, Springfield High 39
Lanphier 42, Sacred Heart-Griffin 67
