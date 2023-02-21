DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball program had an outstanding season and several members of the team were recognized by the CCIW.
See who received big time conference honors here.
Elyce Knudsen - CCIW's Lori Kerans Most Outstanding Athlete, CCIW All-Conference First Team
Bailey Coffman - CCIW All-Conference First Team
Chelsea McCullum - CCIW All-Conference Second Team
Miranda Fox - Big Blue's RESPECT Award Winner
Olivia Lett - CCIW's Beth Baker Coach of the Year
