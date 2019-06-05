ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) -- It's official: Rochester graduate Tyler Fitzgerald will suit up for the San Francisco Giants organization.
That is, after his Louisville career wraps up.
The Giants drafted Fitzgerald in the fourth round on Tuesday and they are getting a player with an impressive college resume: a team-leading .321 batting average and 62 RBI to go with 18 steals and solid defense at the shortstop position.
Louisville is the No. 7 overall national seed and the Cardinals will take on East Carolina on Friday in Louisville. The winner of the Super-Regional series (best of three) will advance to the College World Series in Omaha.
Fitzgerald won Gatorade Player of the Year after his senior season at Rochester in 2016.