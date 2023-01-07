CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois basketball got back on track Saturday.
The Illini took down No. 14 Wisconsin 79-69 at the State Farm Center.
The Orange and Blue were led by Terrence Shannon Jr, who scored 24 points, and Coleman Hawkins who made six 3s and scored 20 points.
Freshman Jayden Epps added 15 off the bench for the Illini.
The Illini were of course without freshman point guard Skyy Clark.
Clark announced on social media Friday that he’s left the Illini “for the time being” for “personal reasons” that have “nothing to do with basketball.”
Head coach Brad Underwood said there is no timetable for his return.
Illinois will head to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers on Tuesday.
