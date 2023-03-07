CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Another Big Ten Hoops regular season is in the books. Which means it is time for some postseason awards.
The conference revealed its All-Big Ten teams on Tuesday. Terrence Shannon Jr. was named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches. He was a second-team selection by the media.
Shannon led the Illini in scoring this season with 17.1 points per game. Shannon's selection marks the fourth straight year that Illinois has had a first-team All-Big Ten honoree by the coaches. Ayo Dosunmu took that honor in 2020 and 2021. Kofi Cockburn did the same in 2021 and 2022.
Graduate transfer Matthew Mayer was a third-team selection by both the coaches and the media.
Mayer was the Illini's second leading scorer, averaging 13 points per game. He was fourth in the Big Ten with 67 three-pointers. He was also named Illinois' Big Ten Sportsmanship Award honoree.
