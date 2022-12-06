NEW YORK (WAND) — No. 17 Illinois handed No. 2 Texas their first loss of the season Tuesday.
The Illini took down the Longhorns 85-78 in an overtime thriller at the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.
Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 12 of his 16 points in overtime, including a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 3:34 remaining.
Jayden Epps added 11 points, including the final five points of regulation. That included the two tying free throws with 8 seconds remaining.
Matthew Mayer tied a career high with 21 points.
Illinois (7-2) improves to 2-2 against ranked opponents this season. The win over Texas was their ninth against an AP Top 2 team in program history.
