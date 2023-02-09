CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini women's basketball program is thriving under first year head coach Shauna Green.
Illinois broke into the AP Top 25 Poll this season for the first time since the year 2000.
The Illini defeated Nebraska, 72-64 and are now 19-6 this season.
Illinois will be back in action on Sunday at Maryland.
