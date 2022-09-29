SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- Our WAND Matchup of the Week features Meridian and Shelbyville.
The Rams enter this game with an undefeated record of 5-0. That's the best start in program history in over 20 years.
Not only have they not lost, they've dominated their opponents. Shelbyville's closest win this season was in week one when they won by 24 points.
In five games this season, Shelbyville has scored 214 points and only given up 36.
It's safe to say, the Rams are clicking on all three phases through five weeks.
