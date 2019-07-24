SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- Kentrell Beck hit the Illinois high school football scene with a bang in 2016 as a freshman, then again in 2017 when he teamed up with quarterback Turner Pullen for a record-breaking season.
The receiver earned MaxPreps Freshman All-America honors after that first season then helped Pullen break the state's all-time career points record the season after that.
[VIDEO: SHELBYVILLE TURNS TO BECK AT QUARTERBACK]
Last season injuries kept Beck off the field, and now that he's healthy Shelbyville (3-6 last year) has a chance to return to the vicinity of its previous two seasons' records, 9-4 and 10-3.
This season Beck will switch positions to quarterback, which he hasn't played consistently since Shelbyville's junior football league.