SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- When Shelbyville superstar Kentrell Beck signed with Western Michigan on Wednesday in the Rams' gym, he didn't just break through personally but so did his school.
Beck becomes the first player in roughly three decades to go from Shelbyville to the Division-I ranks of football.
Despite missing his junior season due to injury and switching positions, Beck's stats are eye-popping:
- 107 catches for 2,119 receiving yards, 27 touchdowns
- 1,225 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns
- 1,516 passing yards and 13 touchdowns
In this WAND interview, Beck discusses his switch to running back for the Western Michigan Broncos.