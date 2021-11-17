SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- There's not a more intriguing matchup in the state this week than Sacred Heart-Griffin taking on Rochester.
It's the Leonard Bowl 2.0 and it's our WAND Matchup of the Week.
The Cyclones are currently 11-1 with their only loss coming to the Rockets 45-41 back on September 10th.
SHG believes they've grown up since that meeting over two months ago and will be confident heading into Rochester on Friday.
