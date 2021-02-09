SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The Sacred Heart-Griffin boys basketball team made the state tournament for the first time since 1942.
But, as they were gearing up for their matchup, the state tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
This season there won't be a state tournament but there will be a CS8 tournament and the Cyclones goal this season is to win it.
