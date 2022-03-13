SPRINGFIELD, IL. (WAND) -- After winning the IHSA 3A State Championship Saturday night at the State Farm Center 53-50 in double overtime, the SHG Cyclones got together with fans and members of the Springfield community to celebrate their historic win.
It's the first state title for the SHG Cyclones, and there's a chance it won't be their last in the immediate future as all five of the starters from Saturday's game will be returning this next season for their senior year.
WAND Sports Director Mark Pearson talked with players and coaches at Sunday's celebration to see how it feels being state champions.
