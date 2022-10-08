FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) -- The 2A Girls Golf State Final Tournament was happening at Hickory Point Golf Course.
Sacred Heart-Griffin was the only local team that made the cut.
As a team, SHG shot a 665 combined between two rounds and placed 8th in the state.
