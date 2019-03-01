NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- Sacred Heart-Griffin's first-ever trip to the state tournament went according to plan, at least defensively.
The Cyclones (29-6 entering Saturday) held Glenbard South (26-7) to just 28.2 percent shooting from the field including a 2-point second quarter.
But SHG was even icier, shooting 23.7 percent on the afternoon, and the result was a 32-27 loss. It marked an end to a state title chase that featured a remarkable 16-1 record against Central State 8 opponents.
Payton Vorreyer led the Cyclones with 12 points and 7 rebounds, while Sophie Lowis added 6 and Maddie Manker posted 5.
Glenbard South was led by 6-foot-3 Drake commit Maggie Bair, who scored a game-high 16 points with 13 rebounds, 3 blocks and 5 steals.
The Cyclones can still get a 30th win on the season -- they'll play Nazareth for third place tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Redbird Arena.