SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Our WAND Matchup of the Week features the final Leonard Bowl.
Ken and Sacred Heart-Griffin will be hosting Derek and Rochester.
Today, we'll focus on the home team, the Cyclones of SHG.
They're led by the winningest football coach the IHSA has ever seen, Ken Leonard who's tallied over 410 wins.
Sacred Heart-Griffin is looking to return to the state championship game for the second straight season and to do so, they'll have to go through another state powerhouse.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.