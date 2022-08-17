SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Legendary Sacred Heart-Griffin head coach Ken Leonard is entering his final season.
The winningest coach in IHSA history has more than 400 victories to his name.
And this season, SHG wants to give him the proper send-off.
The Cyclones fell in the state title game last year, so they have a ton of motivation as the 2022 season kicks off next week.
