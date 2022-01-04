SPRINGFIELD, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The SHG Cyclones (15-2, 7-0) have a strategy and have chemistry. Two things that together, are a recipe for success on the basketball court.
For head coach Tim Allen, he knows the talent he has doesn't come along often, and he doesn't plan on wasting the opportunity the Cyclones have in front of them.
The Cyclones are successful by any standard you measure success by in high school basketball. They're aiming to finish what they started in 2020 before COVID-19 ruined their aspirations for a state title.
Allen knows his team isn't perfect, but that if they put in the hard work, they can accomplish any goal in front of them.
