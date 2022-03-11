CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Sacred Heart-Griffin looked to make school history!
The Cyclones looking to punch their ticket to their first boys basketball state title game.
SHG trailed but then went on a 10-0 run to start the second quarter and led by one at halftime.
The Cyclones were up by six going into the 4th quarter and would earn a 50-39 win.
Zach Hawkinson had a game-high 22 points and 13 rebounds.
Jake Hamilton tallied 15 points and five rebounds.
Sacred Heart-Griffin will play Metamora tomorrow at 5:30 PM for the 3A state championship.
