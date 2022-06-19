BLOOMINGTON, IL. (WAND) -- The SHG basketball team is fresh off a state championship and yet, the team isn't satisfied.
With it's core made up of mostly seniors, SHG is poised to win another state title this coming season. Just three weeks after winning their recent title, they went right back to work, practicing, competing in tournaments and facing tough competition all throughout the Spring and Summer.
The plans to improve have not been halted as players, even with a target on their back, are hungrier than ever for success.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.