SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- SHG's KeShon Singleton has made his college decision.
The Cyclones playmaker announced via Twitter that he's committing to Air Force football.
According to MaxPreps, last season with the Cyclones, Singleton played in 12 games, caught 42 passes for 618 yards and had 12 touchdowns.
