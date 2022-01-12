SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- He's an elite talent in central Illinois and now he'll have a chance to show it to the country.
Sacred Heart-Griffin's KeShon Singleton tweeted out that he received an invite to the 2022 NP National Combine in Las Vegas.
The SHG junior had a monster season. According to MaxPreps, Singleton caught 42 passes for 618 yards and had 12 touchdowns!
The event will happen from February 3rd through the 6th and will allow Singleton a chance to compete in front of college scouts from all over the country.
