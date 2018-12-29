CHAMPAIGN -- The final non conference tune-up game ended up being a stone cold stunner.
An injury riddled Florida Atlantic team shocked Illinois, 73-71 in overtime Saturday.
The Owls were 14-point underdogs, but led most of the second half until Ayo Dosunmu hit a game-tying three with 3.1 seconds left to send it to overtime. Illinois (4-9) trailed by nine with 5:56 left before mounting the comeback.
Dosunmu led the Illini with 21 points. Aaron Jordan had 20. Illinois shot just 32 percent (24-of-76) from the field. They also missed 19 layups.
