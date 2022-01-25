CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The No. 24 Illini (14-5, 7-2) retook control of first place in the Big Ten after taking down No. 10 Michigan State (15-4, 6-2) 56-55 at the State Farm Center Tuesday night.
For the Illini, being short-handed was an understatement, as the team entered the game without both junior center Kofi Cockburn and sophomore guard Andre Curbelo.
All momentum was with Michigan State as the Illini were coming off two loses, one to Purdue, and another to Maryland.
Instead of dwelling on the past, the Illini came out strong in the first half, building a 14-point lead to enter halftime 34-20.
A slow second half hurt the Illini, but stellar defense gave Illinois the win after holding Michigan State to just 34.5-percent shooting from the field.
The Illini were led in scoring by fifth-year senior Trent Frazier, who scored 16 points, also tallying five assists and three rebounds. Guard Alfonso Plummer contributed 11 points as he shot 3-7 from beyond the arc.
The Illini will now prepare for a road game against Northwestern that will take place on Saturday at 3:30 PM CT.
