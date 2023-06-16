BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The 49th annual Illinois High School Shrine Game will take place Saturday.
But on Friday, all-stars got chance to learn more about "who" they are taking the field for.
Shriner's Hospitals for Children provide care for kids with disabilities. And the organization wanted these football players to take away an appreciation for their athletic abilities.
"The idea is when they walk away from here 'Wow I can put myself in someone's shoes,'" said Shriner's Marketing and Communication Manager Beth Risner. "And be able to say to themselves 'All abilities are awesome.'"
After a brief presentation, teams Red and Blue split up into groups to compete in the Watch Me Challenge.
The tasks were designed to simulate how Shriner's Children adapt to different abilities. This included uncapping a bottle with using their fingers and wearing prosthetic hands and legs.
Players like Maroa-Forsyth's Aiden Riser understand why the game is so special.
"We're really focused on athletics," said Riser. "But we really get to dive deep in some stories of some kids with disabilities and how they live life and how they are just like normal people they just have different things in the way they go about their lives."
The Shrine Game kicks off Saturday at Tucci Stadium in Bloomington. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.
