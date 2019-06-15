Shrine Game: East defeats West in thriller

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) -- The best of the best from Illinois high school football met up on the gridiron.
Local athletes made a big impact in this game both offensively and defensively.
MacArthur linebacker Derrick Taylor had a solid showing. Monticello's Alek Bundy had a pick six and was named the defensive MVP for the East team.
His teammate, quarterback Braden Snyder, also had a touchdown.
Joining him was running back Makhi Stanley from Argenta-Oreana. He had a touchdown and won the offensive MVP for the East team.
This game was back and forth throughout but it was the East team coming out victorious with a 36-26 win in a Shrine Game thriller.