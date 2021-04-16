MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- The transition from Meridian's High School baseball field becoming Snitker Field is officially underway.
Today, the Snitker Field sign was installed at the diamond.
It not only honors current Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker but it also recognizes the 1971 team that finished runner-up in the state.
Brian and his wife Ronnie made a donation to the current Hawks baseball program.
This project has been a dream of Todd Collins and he hopes the sign provides hope to small town student-athletes.
Collins wants there to also be plaques by the sign and possibly a bench as well.
If you would like to donate to their efforts, visit the Brian Snitker baseball field Go Fund Me page by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.