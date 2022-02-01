SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Today, six Sacred Heart-Griffin student-athletes signed national letters of intent.
This includes someone heading to play baseball in the Big 12 Conference.
Salomon Dessalines - Washington University (Football)
Carley Hacke - Lincoln College (Softball & Swimming)
Rosie Bartletti - University of Illinois Springfield (Softball)
Gretchen Trello - St. Louis Community College (Softball)
Mitch Dye - Lincoln Land Community College (Baseball)
RJ Jimerson - University of Oklahoma (Baseball)
