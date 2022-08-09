MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- We continuing preview area high school football teams.
Today, we focus on Maroa-Forsyth.
The Trojans went 8-3 last season including a 7-2 record in the Sangamo.
Maroa-Forsyth will of course be led by head coach Josh Jostes who has high hopes for this group...
This 2023 senior class is small but has some true leaders who want to lead by example.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.