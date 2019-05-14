Maroa SB

Maroa-Forsyth takes down Argenta-Oreana 3-0 in the Class 2A regional semifinals on Tuesday in Forsyth.

STATEWIDE (WAND) -- The state softball and baseball playoffs are underway in Classes 1A and 2A!

In the Forsyth regional semifinals, red-hot St. Joseph-Ogden races past Monticello 11-0 in five innings thanks to an incredible three-homer performance from Alabama commit Bailey Dowling.

In the nightcap, last season's Class 1A third place squad Argenta-Oreana sees its season come to a close against host Maroa-Forsyth 3-0.

In the Class 2A regional semfinal in Teutopolis, No. 6 seed Shelbyville shocks No. 1 seed Tuscola with a 3-2 win in eight innings.

[VIDEO: TUESDAY NIGHT HIGHLIGHTS]

[For a full list of scores, please visit the IHSA website!]