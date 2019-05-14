STATEWIDE (WAND) -- The state softball and baseball playoffs are underway in Classes 1A and 2A!
In the Forsyth regional semifinals, red-hot St. Joseph-Ogden races past Monticello 11-0 in five innings thanks to an incredible three-homer performance from Alabama commit Bailey Dowling.
In the nightcap, last season's Class 1A third place squad Argenta-Oreana sees its season come to a close against host Maroa-Forsyth 3-0.
In the Class 2A regional semfinal in Teutopolis, No. 6 seed Shelbyville shocks No. 1 seed Tuscola with a 3-2 win in eight innings.
