Softball: Leroy and Tolono Unity claim region titles

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- High School softball regional tournaments finished on Saturday with teams keeping their seasons alive and heading to the sectional tournaments.
In the Meridian bracket Tuscola took on Leroy while in Forsyth the Trojans faced Tolono Unity.
Tuscola 2, Leroy 6
Maroa-Forsyth 0, Tolono Unity 6
