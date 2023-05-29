DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Memorial Day was a packed day of Super-Sectionals for high school softball teams hoping to keep their seasons alive and make it to the state semi-finals this weekend.
In 2A St. Anthony defeated Quincy Notre Dame and in 1A LeRoy beat Ottawa.
St. Anthony 7, Quincy Notre Dame 6
LeRoy 2, Ottawa 1
