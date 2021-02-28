CHARLESTON, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Eastern Illinois Panthers fell Sunday afternoon 47-7 to the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at O'Brien Stadium as Andrew Brunch threw for 302 yards and one touchdown.
Harry Woodbery completed 10-of-26 passes for 101 yards and threw two interceptions as EIU failed to score in three of the four quarters from Sunday's matchup.
Raymond Crittenden and Anthony Shockey led EIU with nine tackles a piece as JJ Ross added on five more with two pass break-ups and a fumble recovery.
EIU will take on UT Martin next Sunday to play the game that was postponed from Feb. 21.
