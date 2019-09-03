SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Right now Southeast track star David Emuze is known as David, but if his Illinois career goes as planned you'll have to refer to him by another name in about seven years.
Counsel.
The bright-minded Emuze plans on majoring in political science with the intention of pursuing law school after graduation.
Emuze committed to Illinois this week after weighing options ranging from Illinois State to Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota and others.
He tells WAND Sports that he will be on scholarship at Illinois.
Emuze's personal-best 23-1 long jump mark was the 15th best jump in the state of Illinois this season.
In this WAND profile, Emuze discusses why he chose Illinois and what he plans on doing with his degree.