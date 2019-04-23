MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- It's business as usual for 677-game winner Greg Blakey.
Mt. Zion's head coach has the Braves out to a 16-1-1 start this season, thanks to a deep pitching staff and a lineup that has produced gaudy run totals (23, 22, 15 runs).
Dayna Kennedy, Audrey Eades, Kynzie Wrigley and Ally Bruner are just some of the names that make Mt. Zion a threat to go deep in the Class 3A playoffs.
But on Tuesday evening, the Braves' doubleheader sweep of visiting Mattoon was bigger than softball -- it was about giving the junior Braves players a moment they'll never forget.