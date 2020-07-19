WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) -- Here at WAND Sports we want to spotlight 2020 seniors in sports.

Today, we highlight Brittney Oakley who is the definition of a student-athlete.

Oakley earned 11 total state medals in track and field, she helped the Cardinals win a regional championship in basketball and she was valedictorian.

This fall she will be heading Illinois State and will be focusing on long jump and triple jump. While at ISU, she plans on studying accounting.

