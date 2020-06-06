MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- Here at WAND Sports we want to spotlight 2020 seniors in sports.
This fall, Marsh will be attending the University of Iowa and plans to study civil engineering.
Today, we highlight Cody Marsh, a three-sport athlete at Maroa-Forsyth High School.
